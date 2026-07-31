Tim Montana Releases New Album Entire State of Tim Montana

The Nashville.com team have been fans of Rocker Tim Montana for a long time. He has deep ties to Nashville and has just released his new album, Entire State of Tim Montana, available now through BMG on all digital streaming platforms.

The 16-track project continues Montana’s signature blend of Southern rock, hard rock and guitar-driven anthems, while featuring an impressive lineup of guest appearances from Jerry Cantrell, Slash and Billy F Gibbons. The album also includes spoken cameos from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick. According to Montana, the album’s title was inspired by Charlie Sheen.

Known for his high-energy live shows and blue-collar approach to songwriting, Montana has carved out a unique space that bridges modern rock and Southern rock. His songs often draw from themes of hard work, independence and life in the American West, all backed by thunderous guitars and unapologetic attitude.

“This record is a collision of my heroes and my scars, the loudest moments I’ve ever lived and the quiet truths I couldn’t outrun,” Montana said. “Don’t worry, there’s some fun moments too. It’s not over-polished, it’s not safe, but it’s exactly who I am.”

Among the album’s highlights are “Kinda Like It,” featuring Jerry Cantrell, “Brown Sugar,” featuring Billy F Gibbons and Slash, and “Crown of Ash,” featuring Royale Lynn. The opening track, “Courtroom,” features appearances from Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick.

Entire State of Tim Montana Track Listing

Courtroom (feat. Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen & Robert Patrick) Beautiful Hate Break Me Down Watch Me Drown (feat. First Crazy Dog & WolfBear) Kinda Like It (feat. Jerry Cantrell) Long Long Year Brown Sugar (feat. Billy F Gibbons & Slash) Vampires Crown of Ash (feat. Royale Lynn) One Black Thumbnail Roar Like a Satellite Off the Ground Like a Kennedy When It’s Over Everything I’m Not

Montana has spent the past several years building a loyal following through relentless touring and sharing the stage with some of rock’s biggest names. With Entire State of Tim Montana, he delivers his most ambitious collection to date, combining powerhouse collaborations with the gritty, no-frills sound that has become his trademark.