57th Annual Dove Awards Nominees Announced

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has unveiled the nominees for the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, recognizing the year’s top artists, songwriters and recordings in Christian and Gospel music. The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leading this year’s nominations is Phil Wickham, who earned nine nominations to become the most-nominated male artist. CeCe Winans tops all female artists with seven nominations.

The nominees for Artist of the Year include Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle and Phil Wickham, representing some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music.

The GMA also announced that Tauren Wells will return to host the Dove Awards for the fourth consecutive year, one of the longest hosting runs in the show’s history. In addition to serving as host, Wells will also take on the role of Executive Producer for this year’s ceremony. He is also nominated for two Dove Awards and will perform during the show.

“The Dove Awards are more than just an awards show,” Wells said. “The promise of scripture is if two or three people come together that Jesus is in our midst. We know this isn’t about trophies; it’s about elevating the name of Jesus and celebrating those who have done that very well this year. I’m so grateful to be back hosting and I cannot wait to get back on that stage. It’s truly an honor.”

The annual Dove Awards celebrate excellence across Christian and Gospel music, honoring artists, songwriters, producers and recordings spanning worship, gospel, contemporary Christian, Southern Gospel, hip-hop and inspirational music.

Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

Josiah Queen

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

New Artist of the Year Presented by Cantinas Arts Foundation



bodie

Emerson Day

Jamie MacDonald

Megan Woods

SEU Worship

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year

“Bless You” – Lecrae, Torey D’Shaun

“DAVE” – Hulvey

“God Did II” – RUA YOUNG, KB

“ROB HELL” – indie tribe, nobigdyl., Torey D’Shaun (ft. Jon Keith)

“Yes” – Steven Malcolm, for KING & COUNTRY, KB

Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“eyes on Him” – Strings & Heart

“idols” – Stephen Stanley

“No Survivors” – Jeremy Camp (ft. Skillet)

“SEVENS” – Brandon Lake

“The Love I Have For You” – Colton Dixon

Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“Black Sheep” – Ben Fuller

“Broken Man Can” – Scotty Inman

“Speaking Terms” – Ella Langley

“Still Do” – Anne Wilson, Cole Swindell

“The Jesus I Know Now” – Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“imposter syndrome” – ANTHNY

“Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey (ft. The Clark Sisters)

“Still (Live)” – Jonathan McReynolds, Jamal Roberts

“Sunday Morning” – Tauren Wells, Pastor Mike Jr.

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year



“ABCD” – Daddy Yankee (ft. Alex Zurdo)

“CRISTO (En vivo desde la Prision de El Salvador)” – Miel San Marcos, Josh Morales, Luis Morales Jr.

“DIGNO” – Nate Diaz (ft. Aaron Moses, Israel Houghton)

“Necesito a Cristo (En Vivo)” – Karen Espinosa

“Tu Voz” – Sarai Rivera

Worship Recorded Song of the Year Presented by CCLI



“God I’m Just Grateful” – Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore

“How Good It Is” – Chris Tomlin

“Mighty Name Of Jesus” – Hope Darst, Josh Baldwin

“What An Awesome God” – Phil Wickham

“Worthy Of It All (Worthy)” – CeCe Winans

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year



Counting My Blessings -Seph Schlueter

Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald

King Of Hearts – Brandon Lake

Mt. Zion – Josiah Queen

Walk Through Fire – Ben Fuller

Southern Gospel Album of the Year



Forever – Tribute Quartet

Good Answers – Karen Peck & New River

Steadfast Love – The Craguns

Then Came the Morning – Gaither Vocal Band

This Is The Time I Must Sing – The Martins

Gospel Worship Album of the Year



Greater – Todd Galberth

Live at Redemption Church – Red Worship

More Than This (Deluxe Edition) – CeCe Winans

Promises: The Best Of Todd Dulaney – Todd Dulaney

Soundcheck – VaShawn Mitchell

Short Form Music Video of the Year (Concept)



“Heaven On My Mind” – TobyMac

“I’ve Got A Fire” – Pat Barrett

“Raised By Wolves” – Franni Cash

“SEVENS” – Brandon Lake

“World On Fire” – for KING & COUNTRY, Taylor Hill

Feature Film of the Year



A Great Awakening

DAVID

I Can Only Imagine 2

Sarah’s Oil

Soul on Fire

Television Series of the Year



Duck Dynasty: The Revival

House of David

The Chosen

The Promised Land

The Wingfeather Saga