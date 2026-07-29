LISTEN: Ruthie Foster Shares New Single “Tangled”

GRAMMY-winning blues and soul artist Ruthie Foster has released her powerful new single, “Tangled,” ahead of the release of her upcoming album Just Say Yes, due August 28 via Sun Records.

Nashville fans will have a chance to catch Foster live when she appears during AmericanaFest, taking place September 15-18 in Nashville.

Produced in Nashville by Tyler Bryant, the 10-song collection blends soul, blues and roots music while exploring themes of resilience, self-discovery and embracing life’s unexpected twists.

Co-written by Foster and Bryant, “Tangled” is an emotionally charged anthem about breaking free from whatever is holding you back. “This song came from telling myself the truth,” Foster said. “Sometimes that’s where the untangling begins.”

Driven by Foster’s unmistakable vocals and a gritty, soulful groove, the new single follows the recent releases of “Take Time,” an uplifting reminder to celebrate life’s small victories, and “Thank You,” a spirited blend of rock, blues and gospel.

The album arrives on the heels of a career milestone. Earlier this year, Foster earned her first GRAMMY Award, winning Best Contemporary Blues Album for Mileage after more than three decades of building one of the most respected careers in blues and roots music.

Foster’s path has been anything but ordinary. After serving in the U.S. Navy, she signed her first major label deal before stepping away from music in 1993 to care for her ailing mother. Following her mother’s passing, she returned as an independent artist, eventually becoming one of the genre’s most celebrated performers.

Recorded in Nashville, Just Say Yes reunites Foster with Bryant and features songwriting collaborations with Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe, along with Mike Seal. The project was inspired by a season of personal transition, including recovering from knee surgery while navigating changes in her personal life.

“I wrote this thing on a sticky note and it just said ‘Just say yes,'” Foster said of the album’s title and outlook.

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