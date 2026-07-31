WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley Directs Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Video

Billy Ray Cyrus has released the official music video for “It’s Alright,” his uplifting collaboration with breakout singer-songwriter and America’s Got Talent finalist Steve Ray Ladson.

The song continues to gain momentum at country radio, recently landing among the Top 10 Most Added tracks on the Mediabase Country Radio Add Board. It’s another milestone for THE HILL, Cyrus’ first album of original music in 14 years.

Directed and produced by Elizabeth Hurley, the cinematic video was filmed at the historic Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire, England. The breathtaking setting—home to the tomb of Queen Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of King Henry VIII—adds a striking visual backdrop to the song’s themes of hope, healing and resilience.

Originally featured on THE HILL, “It’s Alright” was co-written by Billy Ray Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Jordan Lindley. The song reflects on overcoming heartbreak and finding peace after life’s challenges, while Ladson’s soulful vocals bring an added emotional depth that blends country, Southern soul and blues.

Released through Billion Streams Entertainment, THE HILL has been hailed as a return to the authentic storytelling that has defined much of Cyrus’ career. The album explores themes of family, faith, redemption and perseverance and has already earned international success, including multiple No. 1 iTunes chart achievements led by “On Our Way Along,”featuring Noah Cyrus.

With “It’s Alright” continuing to build at country radio, the new video adds another chapter to one of Billy Ray Cyrus’ strongest creative periods in years.

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