SHOW REVIEW: Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel Weave Acoustic Magic at The Basement East

When Tyler Ramsey (formerly of Band of Horses) and Carl Broemel (best known as guitarist for My Morning Jacket) take the stage together, expectations naturally run high. Both are celebrated for their work in two of the most respected bands in modern Americana and indie rock. But on February 11 at The Basement East, the duo proved that when you strip everything back to two acoustic guitars, the results can be even more powerful.

Touring in support of their January 15 release Celestun — out on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music — Ramsey and Broemel delivered a set that felt intimate, intricate and completely immersive. The album was conceived through track-sharing during the pandemic.

The chemistry between these two is amazing. Ramsey’s finger style picking merged effortlessly with Broemel’s classically trained virtuosity. At times, their playing blended so seamlessly it felt like a single instrument rather than two distinct guitars. Melodies flowed back and forth, harmonics shimmered and rhythmic patterns locked together with stunning precision. There was no showboating — just deep listening and instinct.

Much of the magic stems from their contrasting approaches. Broemel’s refined, layered technique intertwines with Ramsey’s earthy, melodic phrasing in a way that feels almost telepathic. As Broemel has described it, they “fit together like puzzle pieces,” and witnessing it live, that sentiment rings true. There were few visible cues — just subtle glances and an unspoken understanding that allowed each piece to unfold naturally.

The Basement East responded with rapt attention that is uniquely Nashville. Almost zero crowd noise (not counting enthusiastic applause in-between songs). They were 100% focused on the music.

In a city known for powerhouse vocals and radio-ready hooks, Ramsey and Broemel offered something refreshingly elemental. With Celestun, they’ve crafted a project rooted in friendship, patience and shared musical language. (Side note, there are chairs at the Basement East now)

–Jerry Holthouse

