Grand Ole Opry Salutes The Troops
Craig Morgan. Photo by Chris Hollo

Grand Ole Opry Salutes The Troops

As Grand Ole Opry continues celebrating its historic 100th anniversary, the legendary institution honored America’s military heroes and commemorated the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday with a moving Salute the Troops celebration last night at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The patriotic evening featured the return of the Opry’s red carpet parade along with a special Salute the Troops performance showcasing appearances from an all-star lineup that included Opry member Craig Morgan, who also serves as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer, Opry member Lauren Alaina, The War and Treaty, HunterGirl, Opry member John Conlee, Opry member Rhonda Vincent, Opry member T. Graham Brown, and the 100th Army Band.

Lauren Alaina greets honored active and veteran military guests at their red carpet parade into the Opry House for the evening’s show. Photo by Chris Hollo

Adding to the significance of the evening, the Opry welcomed Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, as a special guest announcer. One of the night’s most emotional moments came when Lt. General Harter presided over a future soldier swearing-in ceremony live on the Opry stage, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Before the show, honored active-duty military members and veterans participated in a red carpet parade into the Opry House, creating a powerful tribute to those who have served the country. Leading the procession were Lt. General Harter, retired U.S. Army General Keith Huber representing Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University, Carol Whitmore, National Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Hal Roesch.

Presented by Humana, the Opry’s annual Salute the Troops celebration also received support from Middle Tennessee State University, Hiller, USAA, Mission BBQ, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

 

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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