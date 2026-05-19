Ann Wilson Documentary Screening Tomorrow at City Winery

Rock icon Ann Wilson, the legendary voice behind Heart, is bringing an intimate and deeply personal cinematic experience to City Winery Nashville on Wednesday, May 20, with a special screening of her new film In My Voice followed by a live Q&A session with Wilson and director Barbara Hall.

Set for 7:30 p.m., the evening promises to offer fans a rare and revealing look into the life and legacy of one of rock music’s most influential and enduring voices. Through candid storytelling, personal reflections, and rare archival footage, In My Voice traces Wilson’s remarkable journey from a quiet and introspective child to becoming one of the most powerful female vocalists in rock history.

Known for timeless classics like “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man,” and “Alone,” Wilson helped redefine the role of women in rock music with her powerhouse vocals and fearless stage presence. Over the decades, Heart carved out a legendary career that earned the band induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while inspiring generations of artists across rock and beyond.

The post-film Q&A with Wilson and Hall is expected to provide additional insight into the creative process behind the documentary, the emotional stories explored throughout the film, and the experiences that shaped Wilson both on and off the stage.

For longtime Heart fans and music lovers alike, the event offers much more than a traditional film screening — it’s a rare chance to spend an evening with one of rock’s most iconic voices in an intimate setting.

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