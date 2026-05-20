BMI’s “Rooftop On The Row” Powers Into Summer

More than 600 music industry professionals gathered Tuesday night as BMI launched another successful evening of its popular Rooftop On The Row® series presented by George Dickel Whisky, featuring standout performances from rising stars Julianna Rankin, Tyler Halverson, and headliner Avery Anna.

Now in its eighth season, the signature Nashville concert series once again transformed BMI’s rooftop into one of the city’s hottest industry gatherings, with Mason Hunter serving as emcee for the evening while DJ Smoke kept the crowd energized between performances.

Big Loud Texas singer-songwriter Julianna Rankin kicked off the night with an engaging set that included “Little Miss Behavin’,” “Dusty Boots and Ballroom Floors,” and her latest release “XYZ71s,” immediately setting the tone for an evening filled with emerging talent and high-energy performances.

Next up was Tyler Halverson, recently named one of Rolling Stone’s “Outlaw Country Artists To Watch.” Halverson delivered his trademark blend of outlaw country attitude and modern edge, previewing tracks including “More Hearts Than Horses” and the title track from his newly released debut album In Defense Of Drinking. He closed his set with crowd favorites “Mac Miller” and “Beer Garden Baby,” drawing one of the evening’s loudest responses.

Headliner Avery Anna brought the rooftop crowd to life the moment she took the stage, launching into a fiery cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears.” The Warner Records Nashville artist continued with emotionally charged performances of “Blood Runs Thicker” and the RIAA Platinum-certified Billboard Hot 100 hit “Indigo,” before wrapping up the night with “Make It Look Easy.”

Beyond the music, guests enjoyed food, cocktails, activations, and sweeping views of the Nashville skyline courtesy of sponsors including George Dickel Whisky, Delta Air Lines, Dogfish Head Beer, First Horizon Bank, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull, Shure, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, Xperi, and YETI.

BMI’s Rooftop On The Row® series returns July 14 with performances from Drew Baldridge and Chase Matthew, followed by an Aug. 18 installment featuring Pynk Beard and Bryan Martin. The final event on Sept. 15 will officially kick off AMERICANAFEST, with performers expected to be announced soon.

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