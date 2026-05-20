LISTEN: New Houndmouth Single “Never Gonna Die”

Indie-Americana favorites Houndmouth have released “Never Gonna Die,” the latest preview from their upcoming album Lordy, arriving soon via Nashville-based Dualtone Records.

Built around an uncluttered mix of warm grooves, harmonies, and understated hooks, “Never Gonna Die” transforms simplicity into something deeply affecting. Frontman Matt Myers delivers a reflective vocal performance centered on relationships, acceptance, and perspective, while standout contributions from Phil Cook on keyboards and MJ Lenderman on guitar give the track an organic, lived-in feel.

“It’s just about letting go and seeing things how they are,” Myers shared about the song. “Accepting the fact that you’re going to die kind of makes you feel like you’re gonna live forever.”

That emotional honesty runs throughout Lordy, an album that finds Houndmouth embracing a more stripped-back and intimate sound while continuing the sonic evolution that has defined the band’s career. The record explores themes of survival, rebuilding, acceptance, and ultimately finding peace after difficult transitions.

Much of the album was written by Myers at home during daylight hours, trading late-night sessions for a more grounded and clear-headed creative process. Songs like “Tiger Blood” and the album’s title track emerged from that shift, capturing a raw emotional immediacy that gives Lordy its deeply personal tone.

After struggling for nearly two years to complete new material amid major life changes, Myers eventually found renewed inspiration during a visit with Cook, the Grammy-winning producer who also helmed Houndmouth’s previous album Good For You. What began as a simple reunion between friends soon reignited Myers’ songwriting momentum and helped shape the direction of the new project.

Cook became far more than just a producer during the making of Lordy, serving as both collaborator and emotional support throughout the process.

“When I visited him in North Carolina for the first time, he walked out of his garage and gave me a big bear hug,” Myers recalled. “He told me he was happy for me, and he gave me a lot of confidence with my new songs.”

The collaborative spirit continued throughout the sessions as Cook assembled a close-knit group of musicians rooted in Americana and indie music traditions. Sam Beam of Iron & Wine stopped by during the creation of the album closer “Holy Moses,” while Lenderman added his unmistakable guitar work to several tracks. Cook and Houndmouth keyboardist Caleb Hickman also contributed heavily throughout the record.

For Myers, the experience became creatively restorative.

“I’ve spent years working with peers and contemporaries,” he said, “but this felt different. I was surrounded by people who were literally trying to pick me up and help me out. They pushed me to do the work.”

From the shimmering textures of Golden Age to the roots-driven sound of Good For You, Houndmouth has continually evolved without losing its emotional core. With Lordy, the band leans fully into vulnerability and intimacy while still delivering the kind of emotional punch that has made them one of indie-Americana’s most compelling acts.

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