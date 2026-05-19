BMI and Ryman Auditorium announced today this year’s lineup for the fifth annual Ryman & BMI Block Party, returning June 4th–June 6th. The three-day free event curated by BMI will feature performances from 16 prominent newcomers at the outdoor stage on PNC Plaza. Tenille Arts, Leah Blevins, Colton Bowlin, Sela Campbell, Colton Dawson, Tyce Delk, Mary Kutter, Steve Ray Ladson, Cody Lohden, Kat Luna, Lily Meola, Robyn Ottolini, Shaylen, Shelby Raye, Coey Redd and TRIPPP are set to perform with daily lineups listed below.

“As the Ryman & BMI Block Party enters its fifth year, BMI celebrates half a decade of partnering with Ryman Auditorium to provide an essential platform for our creators,” said BMI Vice President, Creative, Nashville Clay Bradley. “Each year we intentionally build upon the success of the last to elevate the experience for both our performers and fans during the high-energy week of CMA Fest, and this year’s lineup reflects that.”

“The event remains a standout for introducing audiences to Nashville’s next wave of talent” (WZTV-TV), as previous performers include Ella Langley, Zach John King, Pynk Beard, Mae Estes, Struggle Jennings and The Band Loula. Each day will feature interactive photo opportunities, food vendors, and exclusive promotional giveaways provided by this year’s Ryman & BMI Block Party sponsors Dingo Boots, Mid-South Ford Dealers, ONErpm, Shure, Travel & Leisure, Twisted Tea and Xperi/HD Radio.

Ryman & BMI Block Party Schedule:

Thursday, June 4th

1:50P Kat Luna

2:40P Robyn Ottolini

3:30P Tyce Delk

4:20P TRIPPP

Friday, June 5th

12:10P Coey Redd

1:00P Mary Kutter

1:50P Cody Lohden

2:40P Sela Campbell

3:30P Shaylen

4:20P Colton Bowlin

Saturday, June 6th

12:10P Shelby Raye

1:00P Colton Dawson

1:50P Leah Blevins

2:40P Lily Meola

3:30P Steve Ray Ladson

4:20P Tenille Arts

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