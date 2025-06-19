SHOW REVIEW: Suede & ‘Lene At The Basement East

Last night at The Basement East in East Nashville, SUEDE & ‘LENE proved themselves to be more than just a compelling opener—they were a revelation. Supporting Ben Chapman’s Peach Jam, the pair brought an electric intimacy to the stage, offering a set rich with groove, grit, and finely crafted songwriting that had the early crowd in the palm of their hands.

Fronted by Angelo Petraglia and Eulene Sherman, the duo—both transplanted New Yorkers who now call Nashville home, blended seasoned musicianship with raw, immediate energy. Angelo handled lead vocals with his signature raspy edge, on rhythm guitar, while Eulene brought stylish bass lines and sharp, melodic backing vocals that gave each song a subtle shimmer.

There’s an obvious musical kinship between the two, rooted not just in taste but in time. The story of how they met at 12th & Porter during a Monday Community Night feels almost mythic now—two artists crossing paths, briefly parting ways, and reuniting to create something more substantial. Their onstage chemistry confirms that it wasn’t just timing; it was meant to be.

For Angelo Petraglia, Nashville has been more than just a musical home base—it’s been a launchpad. Known for his behind-the-scenes brilliance, Petraglia’s story includes early collaborations with the likes of Don Everly and Harlan Howard, but it was the new blood—Kim Richey, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Trisha Yearwood—that cemented his reputation as a go-to collaborator. His Grammy nomination with Yearwood is just one chapter in a much deeper book.

It’s no surprise, then, that the set SUEDE & ‘LENE delivered felt polished yet unpretentious—full of warmth and texture. The songs were dynamic but grounded, steeped in roots-rock traditions but laced with a New York coolness and a forward-looking edge.

Eulene’s own musical arc is equally fascinating. When Angelo invited her back to Nashville to record her debut Bicycle, the city asked something different of her: to unlearn the highbrow techniques she’d picked up in NYC and lean into something rawer, something realer. That same spirit was on display last night—unfiltered but deeply refined.

SUEDE & ‘LENE’s set may have opened the evening, but they held the spotlight like headliners, leaving an impression on us especially with their last song, “A Message From Jane.” (watch the official video above) The video is good but I have to say, live, the song was fire.

In a town full of talent, their sound and story stand out—grounded in Nashville, seasoned by New York, and ready for whatever’s next.

If last night was any indication, SUEDE & ‘LENE are a must-see act on the rise, and East Nashville was lucky to catch them in such fine form. We can’t wait to see them again!

–Jerry Holthouse

