PREMIERE: Juna N Joey Drop Heartfelt New Single “Keep My Tab Open”

Nashville.com is proud to exclusively premiere “Keep My Tab Open,” the brand-new single from sibling duo Juna N Joey.

The rising country act—known for their signature harmonies and undeniable chemistry—deliver a relatable, laid-back love story in this new track, which paints a vivid scene of unexpected romance blooming in a quiet barroom moment. Told through the voices of two seasoned-yet-youthful storytellers, “Keep My Tab Open” finds emotional weight in simple gestures, backed by a sound that’s polished, heartfelt, and undeniably country.

“A lonely, heartbroken guy sits at the bar, about to call it a night, when all of a sudden a woman walks in and changes his mind,” Juna explains. “They hit it off and talked until last call. Although they can’t keep their bar tab open, they decide to keep the tab open on their relationship—to see where it goes. To me, that’s the most beautiful kind of love song.”

With each release, Juna N Joey continue to carve their path in the modern country world. Most recently, they performed live at the North Fork TV Festival in New York as part of the opening night celebration, where they shared their music and their story in an intimate set.

Originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, and now calling Nashville home, Juna N Joey have built a loyal and growing audience through social media, with nearly 9 million collective YouTube views and over 11 million views on TikTok. They’ve captured the attention of outlets like DreamworksTV, America’s Most Musical Family on Nickelodeon, and even caught the eye of America’s Got Talent. Their touring resume includes a run with American Idol alum Cade Foehner, among others.

Their sound blends classic country storytelling with contemporary polish. Juna cites influences like Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Lady A, while Joey leans into the stylings of Luke Combs, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and HARDY. Together, they create something uniquely their own—anchored in family, authenticity, and the shared vision of two artists growing into their moment.

–Jerry Holthouse

