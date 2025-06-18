Bonnaroo 2025: A Bittersweet Celebration Of Music, Magic, & Mother Nature

The Farm was alive once again last weekend as Bonnaroo 2025 welcomed tens of thousands of music lovers to Manchester, Tennessee for what was shaping up to be another unforgettable year. Though the festival was cut short on day two due to torrential rain and dangerous flooding, the time we did get was pure Bonnaroo magic—electric, joyful, and full of the wild, genre-blending spirit that has defined the festival for over two decades.

The Bonnaroo team acted swiftly and responsibly to prioritize attendee safety, making the difficult call to cancel all remaining performances late Friday night. The announcement came as heavy rain pounded the grounds and rising water created unsafe conditions throughout Centeroo and the campground areas.

While fans were understandably disappointed, Bonnaroo organizers softened the blow with a full refund policy for all ticket types. Here’s how it’s working:

All ticket holders—including GA, VIP, Platinum, and camping passes—will automatically receive a full refund to the original payment method used for purchase.

Refunds are being processed through Front Gate Tickets, and fans are being told to allow up to 30 days for the funds to appear in their accounts.

No action is needed on the part of attendees unless their payment method has changed or expired, in which case they are being instructed to contact customer support directly.

Pre-purchased merchandise, lockers, and add-ons will also be refunded or fulfilled, depending on individual circumstances.

Here at Nashville.com, we did what Roo-goers do best—we made the absolute most of the time we had. Thursday and Friday brought a string of unforgettable performances across the What, Which, and That stages, as clouds loomed and the bass dropped.

Luke Combs lit up the main stage with his powerhouse voice and heart-on-sleeve lyrics, delivering a performance that felt like both a headliner set and a hometown show. Midway through the set, the crowd absolutely erupted when Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance, joining Combs for a fiery duet of “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.” The chemistry between the two country heavyweights was undeniable and gave Bonnaroo one of its most unforgettable moments. (side note: Luke just became the first country star to have two songs the Spotify Billions Club.)

Then came the craziness: Insane Clown Posse drew a passionate crowd including hundreds of Juggalos and delivered a face-painted, Faygo-fueled set that turned Centeroo into a late-night circus. Their chaotic, unapologetic energy felt right at home at Bonnaroo, and they proved why they’re more than a cult act—they’re a cultural phenomenon.

Daniel Donato, the Nashville native and cosmic country guitar wizard who we first dickered right here on the Farm, brought a transcendental vibe to the festival with psychedelic twang and virtuosic licks. It was a set that reminded us why Bonnaroo is such a vital platform for homegrown talent.

Meanwhile, Sammy Virji had the Other Stage pulsing with EDM energy, throwing down a set of UK garage grooves that had everyone from jam band dads to kandi kids dancing.

And let’s not forget Wilderado, this was the first time we’ve seen or heard them. Great harmonies and heartfelt indie-rock tunes insured we’ll be doing a deep dive on this band.

Yes, it was heartbreaking to see the stages go dark and the campsites clear out early, but the Bonnaroo community showed up strong and left even stronger. The spirit of the Farm was alive in every shared umbrella, every spontaneous dance party in the rain, and every muddy high five.

As we dry out and look ahead to next year, we’re grateful for the moments we got—and the promise of more to come. Bonnaroo 2025, you were short, sweet, soaked, and full of surprises. See you in 2026!

–Jerry Holthouse

Check out some Bonnaroo photos below:

