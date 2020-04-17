Scotty McCreery First Country Artist To Do Virtual Concert In Online Gaming World

Later this month, singer/songwriter Scotty McCreery will break new ground when he becomes the first country music artist to present a virtual concert in an online gaming world. Club Cooee, the online free 3D metaverse and social network with millions of users from around the world, will host McCreery (transformed into an avatar for the game) in concert for a limited time over two consecutive weekends: April 24-26 and May 1-3.

“In this unsettling time where everyone has to be physically isolated because of COVID-19, it’s great to find a fun way to bring people together for some entertainment in the virtual world of Club Cooee,” said McCreery. “I never thought I’d become a game avatar, but I’m always up for trying something new. Looking forward to seeing everyone at Club Cooee!”

Club Cooee is available for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Fans should go to the Scotty landing page: https://en.clubcooee.com/scotty. Once installed, the user will select a starter 3D avatar and nickname and then be taken to the app’s main dashboard where they will find McCreery-branded buttons for easy navigation. These buttons will lead the user to news about the concert as well as special limited edition collectible Scotty McCreery virtual fan merch packs for the game avatars that will be available for purchase in the Club Cooee shop. During the event, there will also be a special “Live Now!” button so users can directly join the virtual concert.

McCreery is both the first musical artist to perform in Club Cooee and the first country music artist ever to host a virtual concert in any gaming world. (Artists from other musical genres who have hosted virtual concerts in other gaming worlds include Alice in Chains, Blasterjaxx, Haley Kiyoko, KORN, Marshmello and Offspring).

“We are excited that Scotty McCreery will be performing in Club Cooee’s premiere virtual concert,” said Alexander Jorias, CEO and Co-Founder of Club Cooee. “Club Cooee is a virtual party zone and hosting virtual concerts is a perfect fit for us. Our platform allows artists to present their music and engage with their audience in totally new ways. Our users will love it!”

“We are very excited to present the first country music virtual concert in gaming,” said Winston King, VP of Business Development for Epik who created the partnership with McCreery and Club Cooee. “Country music is an underserved music genre in mobile games, and we are excited to do many more.”