Ryman Auditorium Offering A Little Free Downloadable Fun

Jerry Holthouse

The Ryman Auditorium is now sharing its newly created Guide to At-Home Inspiration activity book, designed to help fans stay connected to the Mother Church during a time when live concerts are not possible. For the first time since reopening in 1994, following an extensive renovation, the historic venue sits empty. This guide aims to inspire all music lovers through its original coloring pages, stationery, fun facts and activities.

You can download the Guide to At-Home Inspiration activity book here:HERE.

They are also encouraging fans to share their creations and favorite Ryman memories on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by tagging @theryman.

You can also send via mail to:
116 5th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37219

