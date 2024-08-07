Scotty Hasting Makes His Opry Debut

Rising country music star and Purple Heart recipient Scotty Hasting recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut as the Opry Celebrated 30 Years of Forrest Gump. Adding to the grandeur of the weekend, Hasting has formally accepted the invitation to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Second Annual National Veterans Parade in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

In a genuinely full-circle moment 13 years in the making, a simple question during an unexpected call from Gary Sinise changed the trajectory for Scotty Hasting and his dream to perform on the legendary stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Before Hasting stepped foot in the coveted Opry circle for his debut, he welcomed 49 students from the Country Music Association’s CMA EDU program backstage. The students, whom represented 32 different universities, had the opportunity to meet Hasting during an intimate meet and greet experience as they closed out the first day of CMA EDU’s Leadership Summit.

Following a heartfelt introduction to the esteemed Opry stage from Forrest Gump producer Wendy Finerman, who said, “…Embrace him, adore him, and salute him, because he deserves it,” Hasting was greeted with a standing ovation from the sold-out Opry crowd before he sang a single note.

Additional performers included the Gatlin Brothers, Mandy Barnett, Jamey Johnson, Madeline Edwards, Gary LeVox, and Scotty McCreery, plus the Opry debut of Stolen Silver as well as Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, all performing songs from the 12x Platinum movie soundtrack.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Paramount Pictures’ beloved classic “Forrest Gump,” Hasting kicked off his set with a song from the iconic movie’s soundtrack, his rendition of “Fortunate Son.” Between the hoots and hollers from friends, family, and fans following his first song, Hasting took in the momentous moment and shared the significance of the next song.

After an audible sigh, Hasting shared, “This next song is the hardest song I’ve ever written…April 21st, 2011 was the day that I got shot in Afghanistan.”

“10 times!” someone called out from the enthusiastic crowd. After a chuckle, Hasting continued.

“The hardest thing about being at Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center) wasn’t trying to survive, it wasn’t going to occupational therapy, it wasn’t going to physical therapy. It was the fact that some of the greatest people I’ve ever known were still in Afghanistan, they were losing their lives, and there was nothing I could do about it.”

Again, members of the audience chimed in with multiple shouts of support for Hasting as they yelled “Thank You” and “Hooah.”

Hasting continued, “The hardest one was everyone’s best friend. His name was Adam Hamilton (Ham). Actually, his family is here right now. They are over here.” The supportive crowd again got on their feet in thanks and support of the Hamilton family’s service and sacrifice.

Hasting continued to share how he wrote the song “How Do You Choose,” following a conversation with Ham’s mom after she came to see him perform on Broadway in Nashville.

Stating, “This song came from the questioning of, ‘How am I still here?’ and ‘Why?'”

Hasting went on to perform “How Do You Choose” in honor of his best friend, Adam Hamilton, who lost his life in Afghanistan. The unforgettable night was made even more meaningful as Hasting performed the emotional track for not only family, industry attendees, and Oprygoers but also 16 family members and friends of Ham, leaving not a dry eye from more than 4,000 Opry guests – including Hasting.

