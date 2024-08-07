Jason Isbell To Release “Live From The Ryman Vol. 2”

On October 4th, Southeastern Records will release Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, the new live album from Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. Live From The Ryman Vol. 2 draws from multi-track recordings by the band’s longtime front-of-house engineer, Cain Hogsed, from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Hogsed co-produced the album alongside Isbell, and mixed the tracks with Nashville, TN’s Todd Tidwell.

Live From The Ryman Vol. 2 features 15 live versions of songs from the band’s last two critically acclaimed, award-winning studio albums – Reunions (2020) and Weathervanes, (2023), as well as stunning rendition of “The Last Song I Will Write,” from Isbell’s 2009 self-titled release, and a poignant cover of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top.”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Weathervanes won two 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song (“Cast Iron Skillet”). Weathervanes was produced by Isbell and released in June of 2023. The record is a collection of grown-up songs: Songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption. Weathervanes was called one of the albums of the year in 2023, and received critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Paste, Relix, and many, many more.

Since his first show there in 2014, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit has sold out over 50 nights at the Ryman Auditorium. Isbell and his band are likely to add to that number this October, when he’ll perform another eight nights at the Ryman. Tickets are still available for his annual residency there. Support includes Alice Randall (10/10), Garrison Starr (10/11), Mary Gauthier (10/12), Caitlin & Liz Rose (10/13), Matraca Berg (10/17), Iris DeMent (10/18), Gretchen Peters (10/19), and Kim Richey (10/20). GET TICKETS HERE!

“It definitely helped when I got into the studio,” Isbell says. “I had this reinvigorated sense of collaboration. You can have an idea and you can execute it and not compromise — and still listen to the other people in the room.”

Track Listing:

1.Save The World

2.King Of Oklahoma

3.Only Children

4.Overseas

5.Dreamsicle

6.Running With Our Eyes Closed

7.Middle Of The Morning

8. The Last Song I Will Write

9.Strawberry Woman

10.Cast Iron Skillet

11.Miles

12.River

13.When We Were Close

14.Room At The Top

15.This Aint It

