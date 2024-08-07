T. Graham Brown Debuts At #1 On The Blues Chart

Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown’s new album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals, debuted upon its release at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 of the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to top spots on the iTunes Charts, the 14 new song collection has garnered over 600,000 on-demand streams.

“To have ‘From Memphis To Muscle Shoals’ debut at #1 on the iTunes Blues Album Chart is nothing short of awesome,” says Brown. “It’s the first time in my career that I’ve ever had an album sitting at the top of the charts. Thanks to our entire team and all of the great guest artists for helping make this a beautiful experience. Bless y’all’s hearts!!”

Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted over 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the day’s most beloved and iconic performers. On May 3, 2024, T. Graham Brown celebrated his lifelong dream by becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. His new album ‘From Memphis To Muscle Shoals’ is available now.

