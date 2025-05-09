Leftover Salmon Releases “Let’s Party About it”

Leftover Salmon’s new album is out today via Compass Records. For the first time ever, the band wrote the album together in a single session as a group. Longtime friend of the band and storied songwriter Aaron Raitiere also joined the band for the writing session. The resulting album captures the energy and camaraderie that have defined Leftover Salmon’s three-and-a-half-decade-long career.



﻿

The album was recorded at Compass Sound Studio (formerly Glaser Sound Studio, aka “Hillbilly Central”), the iconic birthplace of Outlaw Country, with the band joined by special guests such as Del McCoury (vocals), Sam Bush (fiddle, mandolin), Jason Carter (fiddle), Jeff Coffin (saxophone), and more. The band captured an unmatched level of talent and energy, which shines through on every track.

Ahead of the release, Leftover Salmon shared “Big Wheel.” (listen above) A song that Vince Herman (guitar, vocals) says has a very simple message, “The world keeps turning. Find a spot to watch it fly by and ride the wheel.”

The band also shared a new bluegrass song, “Twisted Pine” ft. Del McCoury. “‘Twisted Pine’ is my way of writing a Bluegrass song that sounds like an old traditional one,” explains Drew Emmitt (mandolin, vocals). “To me, it’s a metaphor for the changing seasons and life in general. ”

To help commemorate their 35th anniversary, Leftover Salmon will take their celebration to one of the most iconic venues in the country: Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 26, 2025. This momentous concert will also feature rising bluegrass stars Kitchen Dwellers as a co-headliner, plus Clay Street Unit, along with special guests Bill Payne (Little Feat), Laurie Lewis, Jason Carter, AJ Lee and many more guest appearances before they embark on their Summer Tour with The Infamous Stringdusters and Kitchen Dwellers.

You can also catch Leftover Salmon at Nashville.com’s favorite bluegrass festival, Cavefest, on 10/12 in beautiful Pelham Tennessee.

