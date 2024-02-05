Sarah Davison Receives Belmont ‘s Prestigious Curtain Call Award

Sarah Davison was honored with the esteemed Curtain Call Award from Belmont University on Wednesday, January 31st, recognizing her unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. The Curtain Call Award, presented in recognition of great achievement in the field of commercial music, has honored a Belmont University School of Music alum each spring since 1995. Sarah is only the second female to receive this honor.

Davison’s selection for this honor is a testament to her remarkable talent and significant contributions to the world of commercial music. A gifted pianist and vocalist, Davison is a piano performance graduate of Belmont University’s School of Music. She formed her highly successful all-female band, High Road, in 2011, garnering a GRAMMY® nomination for High Road’s work on the album, Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout. The band has received nominations in the Singing News Fan Awards (New Artist of the Year and Band of the Year) and the GMA Dove Awards (Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year). When not on tour with High Road, Davison has toured as a musician with iconic Country Music Hall of Famer George Jones on his final tour of Canada and is a frequent performer on the Grand Ole Opry with ACM Award-winner and Opry member, Mark Wills, Opry member, The Isaacs, and Emily Ann Roberts. She is set to join Roberts on Blake Shelton’s 2024 Back To Honky Tonk Tour this spring.

“I feel beyond honored and grateful for being this year’s Curtain Call Award recipient from the Belmont University School of Music, ” says Davison. “I am only the 2nd female instrumentalist to ever receive this honor in the award’s history- wow! I strive to be a good musician and songwriter, not for awards or accolades, but to create songs that make a difference in the lives of the listener. I give all glory to God for my talent and any success I have achieved. Thank you to Belmont University for this amazing honor that I will forever cherish.”

Dusty Wells, Director of Artist & Label relations at Daywind Records and New Day Distribution, celebrated the award by stating, “We are absolutely thrilled for our own Sarah Davison to be awarded the 2024 Curtain Call Award from Belmont University School of Music. What a tremendous honor, one that is well-deserved for such a talent. Music is such a powerful gift, and as an artist, musician, songwriter and performer, Sarah is the perfect recipient for this award. We are honored to walk alongside her and her band High Road by helping promote their music to people who need to hear the message of Jesus and the hope He is for all of us.”