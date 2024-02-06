Toby Keith Passes At 62

Clinton, Oklahoma native Toby Keith passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 5th. Keith had been battling stomach cancer.

The country singer/songwriter had 20 number one hits, 19 studio albums, 2 Christmas albums, and 5 compilation albums, and had worldwide sales of over 40 million albums. He had charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

He was a dedicated family man and was a staunch supporter of the U.S. military. He made numerous trips to the Middle East, to perform for the troops. “My father was a soldier. He taught his kids to respect veterans,” said Keith.