Toby Keith Passes At 62

Jerry Holthouse February 6, 2024 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 13 Views

Clinton, Oklahoma native Toby Keith passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 5th. Keith had been battling stomach cancer.

The country singer/songwriter had 20 number one hits, 19 studio albums, 2 Christmas albums, and 5 compilation albums, and had worldwide sales of over 40 million albums. He had charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

He was a dedicated family man and was a staunch supporter of the U.S. military. He made numerous trips to the Middle East, to perform for the troops. “My father was a soldier. He taught his kids to respect veterans,” said Keith.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Cody Johnson Blows The Roof Off Bridgestone!

Cody Johnson brought magnetic energy to the stage on Friday night as he headlined Nashville’s …