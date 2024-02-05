Larkin Poe Earn Their First Career GRAMMY

As always Nashville made a strong showing at the GRAMMY awards last night, but one of the awards we were most excited about was Larkin Poe. The Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sister duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell – earned their first career GRAMMY with last year’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album.”

“We are so honored to be thoroughly embraced by the blues community,” say Larkin Poe. “We want to send out so much congratulations to the other ladies in ‘Contemporary Blues’ to help make it a female majority for guitar music!”

Last night’s GRAMMY® Award triumph capped a busy weekend that also saw Larkin Poe paying tribute to some of their musical heroes, first by joining forces with Melissa Etheridge on Friday night for a powerful performance of “Blaze of Glory” at MusiCares’ Person of the Year dinner honoring Jon Bon Jovi. Saturday then saw Larkin Poe offering up a performance of “Paranoia Blues” at the Americana Music Association’s Americanafest Salute To Paul Simon at West Hollywood’s historic Troubadour. On Sunday, Larkin Poe helped kick off the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony with an explosive version of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” along with Sheila E., Jordin Sparks and Pentatonix.

Blood Harmony is available via Larkin Poe’s own Tricki-Woo Records. The album once again affirms the Lovells as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock ‘n’ roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength. Co-produced by Larkin Poe alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca’s husband), Blood Harmony fully harnesses the fiery vitality shown in touring across the globe, imbuing songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity. From the feverish guitar work of “Bad Spell” to the soul-stirring “Southern Comfort” and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

Nashville.com is looking forward to seeing Larkin Poe this June at Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. GET TICKETS HERE!