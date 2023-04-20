Brad Paisley To Headline Free July 4th Concert 2023

Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” on July 4th the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today. The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks show, which will be synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony, and will feature charitable partner The Store. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public. This is the second time Paisley will headline Let Freedom Sing! with his last appearance in 2021.

Paisley will be joined on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage by a multi-genre lineup that includes The War And Treaty, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and rising Country artist Tiera Kennedy, who will also perform the national anthem. Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone will include The Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band and Troubadour Blue, and Coach (DJ) will entertain between sets.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” said Kevin Lavender, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Executive Vice President at 5/3 Bank. “We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup – all right in their backyard and for free.”

The Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage will be located at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show. Media personality Kelly Sutton will host both stages, Operation Song will provide a song and DJ Dave Audé will entertain between sets.

“The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement. “We are thrilled to participate again in this year’s celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists.”