Alec Lytle & Them Rounders Drop “The Remains of Sunday” Tomorrow

Alec Lytle & Them Rounders will be releasing their new album The Remains of Sunday tomorrow. The new music was produced by Tony Berg and mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie). The album embodies modern folk and traverses a broad range of instrumental textures through the use of mandolin, upright bass, drums, slide guitar, pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, and three-part vocal harmony.

Alec Lytle wrote his 2020 release during a time of major personal upheaval marked by the births of his children and the passing of his mother and older sister. His collaboration with the band yields remarkable and accessible exploration of deep human themes—grief, intimacy, and nostalgia. Alec’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of his internal struggle to balance his energy and identity as a husband, father, musician, and builder. He often finds himself physically and mentally isolated on this latest record as he navigates his emotions near his home in Redwood CA.

“I’ve been writing these songs over the past few years while going through very personal and vulnerable events in my life, so it’s strange to release this album at a time when the entire world is incredibly vulnerable. I feel honored and humbled to share this record with hopes that the music can help connect people.” says Alec.

Along with a ragtag, evolving group of unique musicians, he records and performs as ‘Alec Lytle & Them Rounders.’ The ensemble includes mandolin, upright bass, drums, slide guitar, pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, and three-part harmony singing in a variety of combinations. The band performs on stages at music festivals, cafes, clubs, and bars across the US, and will tour Alaska for the fourth consecutive year in 2020, making them a fixture on many an Alaskan’s summer calendar.