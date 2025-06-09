Ryman And BMI Block Party Highlights Rising Talent

The Ryman and BMI Block Party during CMA Fest (6/05-6/07) drew hundreds of fans to the PNC Plaza to witness three days of music from the next generation of talent. The free event showcased 16 BMI singer/songwriters, displaying BMI’s commitment to nurturing and developing songwriters at the earliest stages of their careers.

The fourth annual Ryman and BMI Block Party kicked off with exceptional talent on Thursday (6/05), featuring sets from Josh Weathers, Grace Tyler and Wynn Williams. Attendees were surprised by a cameo from reality TV personalities Whitney Rose and Heather Gay, who were both hosted by event sponsor Splash Refresher. Ending the first day, fans packed the courtyard to witness Tyler Braden delivering a powerful closing performance.

On Friday, (6/06), inclement weather didn’t stop Christian Yancey, Tyra Madison, Pynk Beard, Callie Twisselman, Kelsey Hart and Noah Rinker from giving unforgettable performances. In between sets, BMI’s Mitch Ballard and Clay Bradley presented Aubry Rodriguez, daughter of legendary BMI songwriter Johnny Rodriguez, with a BMI Million-Air certificate in honor of his 1973 hit “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico” surpassing one million broadcast performances on U.S. radio. Lovella kicked things off on Saturday (6/07) followed by top-tier performances by Tommy Acker, Callum Kerr, Cole Goodwin, Tyler Booth and Zach John King to end the weekend.

Fans were treated to free food, beverages, merchandise and activations each day provided by event sponsors Dingo Boots, HD Radio, Mid-South Ford Dealers, ONErpm, Shure, Splash Refresher, Torchy’s Tacos and Twisted Tea. Each performer was gifted with a pair of Dingo Boots and a custom microphone from Shure.

