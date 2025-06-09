Counting Crows Kick Off Tour Tomorrow At The Pinnacle

Tomorrow night, Grammy-nominated rock band Counting Crows kick off The Complete Sweets! Tour in support of their forthcoming album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! (GET TICKETS HERE)

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! marks the band’s first full-length album since Butter Miracle: Suite One which received critical acclaim in 2021.

Counting Crows exploded onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

In October 1996, the band’s double-platinum sophomore studio album, Recovering the Satellites, debuted at number one and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world. A follow-up to their early success, Counting Crows went on to release This Desert Life (1999), Hard Candy (2002), Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings (2008), Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation) (2012), Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow (2013), and Somewhere Under Wonderland (2014). In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidentally in Love” for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

In 2021, Counting Crows ranked #8 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists” 25th-anniversary chart. After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018, “The Butter Miracle Tour,” from 2021 through 2023, with sell-out performances across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The first single from the album, “Spaceman In Tulsa,” (watch above) introduces this new era with a compelling narrative and dynamic instrumentation. As the band’s first new music in nearly five years, the song blends their signature sound with a fresh, modern energy. “‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is about metamorphosis—the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new. It’s about broken lives becoming something better,” said frontman Adam Duritz.

