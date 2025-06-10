Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces Fall Tour Run

Nashville-based breakout artist Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced a new leg of his sold-out Søn Of Dad Tour, and this time, he’s headed for a milestone moment: a hometown headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium on November 23. GET TICKETS HERE! The Indiana-born singer-songwriter continues his meteoric rise with this newly announced fall tour, which also includes major stops at The Warfield in San Francisco and The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

The fall dates follow an already packed year for Wilson Jr., who’s been on the road with HARDY for the JIM BOB WORLD TOUR, and will support Eric Church for three shows at Red Rocks in July. He’s also set to take the stage at several major summer festivals, including a debut appearance at Newport Folk Festival.

Wilson Jr. has been riding high off the success of his acclaimed debut double album Søn Of Dad, recently re-released in a deluxe edition. The expanded version includes ten acoustic versions of fan favorites as well as two standout tracks from his viral Live at the Print Shop session: the emotionally charged “I’m A Song,” dedicated to his late father, and a haunting rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me.”

He also grabbed headlines this spring with a stirring performance of the National Anthem at the 2025 NFL Draft, now available on streaming platforms as “Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft).”

Nashville.com was blown away by his performance at The Brooklyn Bowl last December and we knew then and there the Ryman would be his next stop.

With a voice that blends Appalachian grit with raw emotional storytelling, Stephen Wilson Jr. is not just one to watch—he’s already arrived. And come November, Nashville will be watching from the pews of the Mother Church itself.

