Photo by Acacia Evans

Runaway June Announce Sophomore Album

QHMG/Quartz Hill Records’ Runaway June have officially announced their sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion, set for release on September 19

Blending modern country-pop with traditional fiddle, mandolin, and pedal steel, the 13-track project showcases the trio’s signature mix of friendship, empowerment, independence, and heartfelt love songs. “Even the sad songs are fun,” says founding member Jennifer Wayne.

The group — Jennifer Wayne (vocals, rhythm guitar), Natalie Stovall (vocals, fiddle, mandolin), and Stevie Woodward (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica) — co-wrote 11 of the album’s 13 tracks and collaborated with an impressive team of producers including Kristian Bush, Ron Fair, Mickey Jack Cones, Stone Aielli, and Austin Moody.

“I want people to know that this album is authentically Runaway June,” shares Stovall. “We were in different stages of life over the three years it spans, and the songs reflect that journey.”

Adds Woodward, “We’re friends first, and we want listeners to feel that same sense of connection. Whether you want to have a good time or you need to feel understood, there’s a song here for you.”

Among the highlights is focus track “Drink Champagne,” a Latin-flavored anthem celebrating life’s everyday moments, inspired by the trio’s backstage ritual of popping open a bottle before shows. Other standout cuts include the nostalgic “Stars on the Ceiling,” the empowering “Sad Girl,” and the tender fiddle-led ballad “Come Home to Me.”

Previously released tracks like the radio single “New Kind of Emotion” — praised by Billboard as a “Must-Hear New Country Song” — and “He Ain’t My Problem,” named a MusicRow “Disc of the Day,” have already showcased the group’s evolving sound.

Runaway June will celebrate the release with tour stops this September, including Stars With Guitars in Buffalo, NY (Sept. 17), Wolf Nights at the Mid-South Fair in Southaven, MS (Sept. 25), and Golf & Guitars in Sacramento, CA (Sept. 30).

New Kind of Emotion Track Listing:

  1. Real Good Night

  2. Drink Champagne

  3. New Kind of Emotion

  4. Stars on the Ceiling

  5. To Be Yours

  6. Done With Me Yet

  7. Miss Me

  8. He Ain’t My Problem

  9. Make Me Wanna Smoke

  10. Fine Wine

  11. Come Home to Me

  12. Sad Girl

  13. Fine Wine (Duke’s Version)

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

 

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Megan Moroney Makes History at the VMAs

Megan Moroney Makes History at the VMAs

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records star Megan Moroney made history last night in New York, taking …

NEEDTOBREATHE Teams Up with The Red Clay Strays on “Momma Loves Me”

NEEDTOBREATHE Teams Up with The Red Clay Strays on “Momma Loves Me”

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rockers NEEDTOBREATHE today released their brand-new track, “Momma Loves Me,” featuring rising Southern …