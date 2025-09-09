Runaway June Announce Sophomore Album

QHMG/Quartz Hill Records’ Runaway June have officially announced their sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion, set for release on September 19.

Blending modern country-pop with traditional fiddle, mandolin, and pedal steel, the 13-track project showcases the trio’s signature mix of friendship, empowerment, independence, and heartfelt love songs. “Even the sad songs are fun,” says founding member Jennifer Wayne.

The group — Jennifer Wayne (vocals, rhythm guitar), Natalie Stovall (vocals, fiddle, mandolin), and Stevie Woodward (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica) — co-wrote 11 of the album’s 13 tracks and collaborated with an impressive team of producers including Kristian Bush, Ron Fair, Mickey Jack Cones, Stone Aielli, and Austin Moody.

“I want people to know that this album is authentically Runaway June,” shares Stovall. “We were in different stages of life over the three years it spans, and the songs reflect that journey.”

Adds Woodward, “We’re friends first, and we want listeners to feel that same sense of connection. Whether you want to have a good time or you need to feel understood, there’s a song here for you.”

Among the highlights is focus track “Drink Champagne,” a Latin-flavored anthem celebrating life’s everyday moments, inspired by the trio’s backstage ritual of popping open a bottle before shows. Other standout cuts include the nostalgic “Stars on the Ceiling,” the empowering “Sad Girl,” and the tender fiddle-led ballad “Come Home to Me.”

Previously released tracks like the radio single “New Kind of Emotion” — praised by Billboard as a “Must-Hear New Country Song” — and “He Ain’t My Problem,” named a MusicRow “Disc of the Day,” have already showcased the group’s evolving sound.

Runaway June will celebrate the release with tour stops this September, including Stars With Guitars in Buffalo, NY (Sept. 17), Wolf Nights at the Mid-South Fair in Southaven, MS (Sept. 25), and Golf & Guitars in Sacramento, CA (Sept. 30).

New Kind of Emotion Track Listing:

Real Good Night Drink Champagne New Kind of Emotion Stars on the Ceiling To Be Yours Done With Me Yet Miss Me He Ain’t My Problem Make Me Wanna Smoke Fine Wine Come Home to Me Sad Girl Fine Wine (Duke’s Version)

