John Fogerty Honored With BMI Troubadour Award In Nashville

BMI celebrated legendary songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty on Monday (Sept. 8), presenting him with the prestigious Troubadour Award for a career that has shaped the American musical landscape and transcended generations.

The private dinner ceremony, hosted by BMI Nashville’s VP of Creative Clay Bradley and BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill, featured a special presentation of a Gibson J-45 guitar and commemorative trophy. Fogerty then surprised guests with a performance of classics including “Up Around The Bend,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “The Old Man Down the Road” alongside his sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty.

The evening also highlighted Fogerty’s new album, Legacy, a 20-track collection of freshly recorded versions of his biggest hits — marking the first time he fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog. Standout tribute performances included Lainey Wilson (“Proud Mary”), The War And Treaty (“I Put a Spell on You”/“Born on the Bayou”), Billy F Gibbons with La Marisoul (“Green River”), Jesse Welles (“Have You Ever Seen The Rain”), and Jay Buchanan (“Fortunate Son”).

Billy F Gibbons and La Marisoul tribute 2025 Troubadour John Fogerty with performance of "Green River" at BMI's Nashville headquarters.

Video tributes from Dolly Parton, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, John Oates, Robert Earl Keen, and others praised Fogerty’s enduring influence, while the audience included members of Nashville’s Americana community like Molly Tuttle, Sam Bush, Del McCoury Band, Liz Rose, and more.
Since joining BMI in 2005, Fogerty has been named a BMI Icon (2010), received the BMI Board of Directors Award (2023), and collected 13 Million-Air certificates, with his songs surpassing 64 million broadcast performances. As the driving force behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, his genre-defying blend of blues, country, rockabilly, and swamp boogie has earned him a place among America’s most important songwriters.

In receiving the honor, Fogerty joins past Troubadour Award recipients including John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Billy F Gibbons, and John Hiatt.

