ROMP Bluegrass Festival Announces 2026 Lineup

ROMP Bluegrass Festival is officially returning to Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky, June 24–27, 2026—and the beloved bluegrass celebration is gearing up for one of its biggest years yet.

Just a short drive from Nashville and now in its 23rd year, ROMP remains one of the premier bluegrass and roots music festivals in the world. Produced by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the four-day event draws music lovers from across the globe for a one-of-a-kind mix of top-tier performances, artist-led workshops, camping, great food, artisan vendors, and plenty of family-friendly fun under the Kentucky summer sky.

This year’s lineup is nothing short of stellar. 2026 ROMP headliners include I’m With Her, Punch Brothers, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Del McCoury Band, The Brothers Comatose, Shadowgrass, Dan Tyminski Band, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, and many more still to be announced. It’s a powerhouse bill that promises to honor bluegrass tradition while showcasing the genre’s future.

In great news for festival-goers, ticket prices have been lowered for 2026—making it easier than ever for fans to experience the magic of ROMP.

Four-day General Admission passes are now just $150 .

VIP passes are available for $399 , offering catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms, and unbeatable views of the main stage.

On-site tent and RV camping passes are also available, and as always, kids 12 & under get in free with a general admission adult.

Tickets are on sale now, and with a lineup like this, they won’t last long. For more details and to secure your spot at one of the nation’s most celebrated bluegrass festivals, visit ROMP’s official website.