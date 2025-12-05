Dwight Yoakam to Headline Category 10’s New Years Eve Watch Party

Nashville is gearing up for one of its biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations yet, and this year’s official NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH watch party is headed straight to Luke Combs’ Category 10. The festivities kick off at 6 PM on Wednesday, December 31, setting the stage for a night of live music, countdown excitement, and Music City magic.

Country icon and Grammy Award winner Dwight Yoakam will headline the evening with a set packed full of his signature hits. Fans can also look forward to special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack, helping Nashville welcome 2026 in true country style.

The watch party is free and open to fans 21+, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 PM. For guaranteed entry and VIP upgrade options, advance tickets are available now.

If you can’t make it downtown—or to the main event at Bicentennial Park—you can still catch all the action from home. NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will broadcast live on CBS from 8–10 PM (ET/PT) and 10:30 PM–1:30 AM (ET/PT), and will stream on Paramount+.

This year’s star-studded lineup from Bicentennial Park features performances from some of country’s biggest names, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and special appearances by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The five-hour celebration will air across multiple time zones, showcasing the traditional midnight countdown in the Eastern time zone, followed by Nashville’s iconic Music Note Drop and a spectacular fireworks display at midnight Central time.

Additional performers will be announced soon, and Nashville.com will keep you updated as Music City gets ready to throw one of the most unforgettable New Year’s Eve parties in the country.

