Country vs. Cancer Raises Over $350,000 With Star-Studded Pinnacle Show

Nashville showed its heart once again as the American Cancer Society brought together country artists, fans, and survivors for the 2025 Country vs. Cancer benefit concert, held December 2 at The Pinnacle. The powerful Giving Tuesday event—presented by The HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam—raised more than $350,000 to support ACS’s mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

The night was hosted by Whiskey Jam founder Ward Gunther, who served as host and kept the evening grounded, heartfelt, and full of the community spirit Music City is known for. Gunther’s natural ability to connect artists, fans, and stories made him the perfect voice for a night built on hope and healing.

The lineup was star-studded, with performances from HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner, and McCoy Moore, each bringing their own passion and purpose to the stage. But beyond the music, the event’s heartbeat came from the individuals whose lives have been touched by cancer. Throughout the evening, attendees heard emotional stories from those in treatment, survivors, caregivers, and advocates—reminders of why Giving Tuesday continues to be such a critical moment for the cause.

“It was an honor to be part of Country vs. Cancer this year,” said HARDY. “Music brings people together, and we united for a great cause on Dec. 2. I’m so thankful I was able to be part of this event and help raise money for people who are battling cancer.”

That unity was felt throughout the room, a sentiment echoed by Shane Jacobson, CEO of the American Cancer Society. “Nashville and the country music community showed up in an incredible way for cancer patients and their families on Giving Tuesday. Country vs. Cancer is a reminder that when we stand together, cancer doesn’t stand a chance,” Jacobson said. “We are deeply grateful to these artists and this community for helping us ensure that every life impacted by cancer has hope.”

The concert is powered by The HARDY Fund, which supports community programs in Mississippi and Tennessee, along with the iconic live-music platform Whiskey Jam. This year’s event was produced by TRACK mgmt and Kevin Meads of WME.

For more information on the American Cancer Society’s mission or to contribute, visit cancer.org/countrygives.

