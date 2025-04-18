 


Rock The Ryman Tickets! Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, 3/1/23
Rock The Ryman, Nashville

Ryman Auditorium Inducted Into The Pollstar Live! Hall Of Fame

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium was officially inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame last night during the 36th annual Pollstar Awards in Los Angeles. As the first venue to ever be inducted, the Ryman was honored alongside legendary artist Stevie Nicks and promoters Louis Messina and Barrie Marshall.

(L-R: Bobby Weir; Ryman Auditorium’s Chrissy Hall, Director of Concerts, and Morgan Pitt, Sr. Concerts Booking Manager

The Ryman was inducted by Grateful Dead founding member Bobby Weir, who paid tribute to the hallowed venue. “You don’t just play the Ryman, you step into its story,” said Weir. “And the Ryman keeps thriving because of the folks behind the scenes who care deeply about what it stands for… There’s magic and purpose in that room. I’ve felt it. Pretty much everyone who’s ever played there has. It’s hallowed ground…This beloved gathering place is the heart of American music, and for that, we honor the Ryman.”

A National Historic Landmark, the Ryman has welcomed generations of iconic performers across all genres since 1892. Known as the “Mother Church of Country Music,” the venue continues to be a sacred space for artists and fans alike.

“This honor means the world to all of us at the Ryman,” said Chrissy Hall, Director of Concerts at Ryman Auditorium. “It’s a reflection of the artists who play our stage, the fans who fill our pews and the incredible team who makes every show special. Being inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame, especially by the one and only Bobby Weir, is something we’ll never forget.”

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

