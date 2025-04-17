 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Braden Hull Signs With Melody Place
Photo ID (L to R): Melody Place’s Sanborn McGraw, Braden Hull, Melody Place’s Tony Gottlieb and Leigh Shockey)

Braden Hull Signs With Melody Place

Nashville-based record label and music publisher, Melody Place has signed rising country music singer-songwriter Braden Hull, marking a major milestone in the promising career of the 22-year-old artist hailing from Lexington, North Carolina.

Since launching his music journey in 2023, Hull has quickly gained momentum and attention across the Southeast with his authentic songwriting, and relatable storytelling. Now, with his first official record deal under his belt, he joins the growing roster of talent at Melody Place and has made the move to Nashville to continue building on his early success.

Braden’s rapid rise includes opening slots for a growing list of major talent—such as Craig Morgan, Little Texas, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, Rockie Lynne, The Dryes, and more—and most recently, selling out his first headline show thanks to his growing fan base.

Additionally, Braden will be taking the stage next week as part of the Melody Place Artists Round at Live In The Vinyard Goes Country in Napa, CA.

Hull’s first independent release, “Falling Out of Love,” (listen above) earned over one million views on TikTok and generated strong local radio airplay—marking him as one to watch.

Braden’s first release under Melody Place, “Coulda Been Love,” is set to drop on May 16th.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Morgan Wallen Reveals Full Tracklist To 37-Song Project

Morgan Wallen Reveals Full Tracklist To 37-Song Project

After spending the past few weeks teasing song titles from his upcoming album, I’m The …

Full 2025 Bonnaroo Schedule Announced

Full 2025 Bonnaroo Schedule Announced

With just 57 days remaining until the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, anticipation is …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL