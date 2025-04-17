Braden Hull Signs With Melody Place

Nashville-based record label and music publisher, Melody Place has signed rising country music singer-songwriter Braden Hull, marking a major milestone in the promising career of the 22-year-old artist hailing from Lexington, North Carolina.

Since launching his music journey in 2023, Hull has quickly gained momentum and attention across the Southeast with his authentic songwriting, and relatable storytelling. Now, with his first official record deal under his belt, he joins the growing roster of talent at Melody Place and has made the move to Nashville to continue building on his early success.

Braden’s rapid rise includes opening slots for a growing list of major talent—such as Craig Morgan, Little Texas, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, Rockie Lynne, The Dryes, and more—and most recently, selling out his first headline show thanks to his growing fan base.

Additionally, Braden will be taking the stage next week as part of the Melody Place Artists Round at Live In The Vinyard Goes Country in Napa, CA.

Hull’s first independent release, “Falling Out of Love,” (listen above) earned over one million views on TikTok and generated strong local radio airplay—marking him as one to watch.

Braden’s first release under Melody Place, “Coulda Been Love,” is set to drop on May 16th.

