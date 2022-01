Road Trip! It’s just a short drive North to Louisville and the Forecastle Festival 2022 Lineup is here, featuring Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Jack Harlow, Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, and more.

Secure your 3-Day or 1-Day Tickets to the 20th anniversary of Forecastle – GA, GA+ and VIP options that are available now. Get tickets here. After that, tickets will be available to the public starting Thursday, January 6th at Noon ET.