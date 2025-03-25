Rising Singer/Songwriter Cole Phillips Signs With WME

Rising country singer-songwriter Cole Phillips has signed with WME for global representation in all areas. Born and raised in Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, Phillips has quickly made a name for himself with his gritty storytelling, raw authenticity, and powerhouse vocals. Influenced by country legends like Hank Williams Jr. and David Allan Coe, as well as red dirt and rock icons including Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Nirvana, Phillips blends traditional country roots with a modern edge.

His breakout single “Drinking Alone” went viral, amassing millions of streams, and establishing him as a compelling new voice in country music. His upcoming EP, Steel Toes and Texacos, is set for release on April 11 via RECORDS Nashville, featuring five tracks he co-wrote, including the recently released “West Tx.” (listen above.=)

“Cole’s unique voice as a young songwriter and performer immediately caught our attention. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with someone this incredibly talented,” shares Geoff Turner from WME.

Cole adds, “I like working with real people that are going to do right by me. The people over at WME are real folks with real values and that meant a lot to me the first time we met. Can’t wait to see where this goes!”

Phillips is also represented by WHY&HOW for management and continues to build momentum with a slate of upcoming headline tour dates.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!