WATCH: Maddie & Tae "Drunk Girls In Bathrooms”
Photo by Lily Nelson

WATCH: Maddie & Tae, “Drunk Girls In Bathrooms”

Today, duo Maddie & Tae unleash their infectious new anthem, “Drunk Girls In Bathrooms,” along with the official music video (watch above) that pulls back the curtain on the hilarious and heartfelt world that women often enter when they sneak away from dinner tables and dance floors for a bathroom break with their girlfriends.

“We’ve been dying to release ‘Drunk Girls In Bathrooms’ ever since we wrote it with Ryan Beaver and Jamie Moore. I had this song idea for a while and really wanted to capture that magic that goes on in the ladies’ room anytime you go out, in song form,” shares Maddie. “Truly, if people were as uplifting and loving as drunk girls in bathrooms, the world would be a better place. We also always envisioned a roller-skating rink for this music video because musically it nods to that disco and R&B feel that we were inspired by while making this album. We had the so much fun bringing this anthem to life!”

Tae adds, “We will always be the first to tell the girl crying in the bathroom that she’s amazing, lend a brush to someone having a bad hair night or just hand a roll of toilet paper under a stall. There’s no judgement in the ladies room!”

The soul-soaked track and music video advance Maddie & Tae’s fourth career album, Love & Light, available everywhere on May 2.

Produced by Josh Kerr, Chris LaCorte, and Corey Crowder, Love & Light offers stories of resilience, confidence, vulnerability, and the ever-enduring bond of the friendship and sisterhood Maddie & Tae have formed over the years. Together, they have grown up, started families, seen the world, and faced career highs and lows. Those life lessons and wisdom are reflected throughout Love & Light.

