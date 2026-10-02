Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Bring Christmas Tour To Nashville

Christmas is coming to Music City, and Ricky Skaggs is bringing plenty of bluegrass, holiday classics and Kentucky Thunder to Nashville this December.

The 15-time GRAMMY® winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member will hit the road for the 2026 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas Tour, featuring 12 special holiday concerts across the country. The tour includes a stop at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 8.

Skaggs and his award-winning band, Kentucky Thunder, will celebrate the season with a mix of traditional Christmas favorites, new arrangements and signature instrumental performances that showcase the musicianship and harmonies that have been a hallmark of Skaggs’ career.

“I’m really happy to be coming to so many new venues this year for our Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas shows,” says Skaggs. “We might have some Christmas songs that are a little new to us, but we won’t forget to do lots of the old standards that we’ve all come to love. Bring out the family, your friends, and maybe someone who might not be able to afford a ticket this year. It will make them feel blessed and cared for. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

The holiday set will include favorites such as “Christmas Time’s A Comin’,” “New Star Shining,” “Let It Snow”and “Mary, Did You Know?” Kentucky Thunder will also get plenty of room to shine with instrumental performances including “Deck the Halls,” “Ancient Christmas Tones” and “Icy Vine Grove.”

Fans can also expect plenty of opportunities to sing along to holiday staples including “Joy to the World,” “Rudolph”and “Silver Bells.”

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas Tour 2026

Dec. 2 – Boone, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

Dec. 3 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 4 – Louisburg, NC – Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center

Dec. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Theatre

Dec. 6 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre

Dec. 8 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Dec. 13 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

Dec. 14 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts

Dec. 15 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

Dec. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

Dec. 17 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

Dec. 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

For tickets and complete tour information, visit rickyskaggs.com/tour.