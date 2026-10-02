Dogtober Writers’ Round Returns To Nashville

Some of Nashville’s favorite singer-songwriters are coming together for a night of music with a mission: helping dogs find loving forever homes.

PEDIGREE Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Dogtober Writers’ Round on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at The Listening Room Café in Nashville. This year’s lineup features award-winning singer-songwriters Jamie O’Neal, Rebecca Lynn Howard and Craig Campbell.

The intimate writers’ round will give fans a chance to hear the stories behind the songs directly from three accomplished Nashville artists, while also helping raise money for dogs in need.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale now. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from Dogtober will support PEDIGREE Foundation’s annual grants, which help animal shelters and rescue organizations strengthen transport, foster and behavior programs designed to increase adoptions.

“Dogtober is more than a great night of music. It’s an opportunity to make a difference for dogs and the organizations working tirelessly to protect them,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation.

Over the past two years, the Foundation has placed an increased focus on fostering as an important step toward adoption. Moving dogs from shelters into foster homes gives them an opportunity to decompress, show their personalities and become better prepared for their forever homes.

Foster families also play an important role in helping shelters connect dogs with potential adopters by sharing photos, stories and valuable insights about each dog’s personality.

One example is Ace, who was returned to Operation Kindness in Carrollton, Texas, after being adopted as a puppy. The shelter environment took a toll on Ace, causing him to stop eating, lose weight and become withdrawn.

Fortunately, Operation Kindness had received a 2025 PEDIGREE Foundation grant to expand its foster program. Once Ace moved into a foster home, he began to thrive. He started eating again, regained his energy and showed that he could successfully live with other dogs.

Those insights helped reveal Ace’s easygoing personality beneath the stress of the shelter environment and ultimately led to a foster-to-adopt placement, where he found his forever family.

The Fifth Annual Dogtober Writers’ Round is a chance to enjoy an intimate Nashville songwriter experience while helping more dogs get the opportunity to find families of their own.

Fifth Annual Dogtober Writers’ Round

• The Listening Room Café – Nashville

• Tuesday, October 27, 2026

• Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6 p.m.

• Tickets: $30

Tickets are available at ListeningRoomCafe.com, and more information about PEDIGREE Foundation’s work can be found at PEDIGREEFoundation.org.