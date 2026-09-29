The Listening Room Launches Off Campus Songwriter Series

Nashville’s next generation of songwriters will take the stage this October as The Listening Room launches its new Off Campus Songwriter Series, a showcase spotlighting student songwriting talent from three of the city’s universities.

The four-night series begins with MTSU Night on October 6 at 8:30 p.m., featuring three student songwriters from Middle Tennessee State University. Each songwriter will perform original material, with one advancing to the series finale.

The competition continues with Vanderbilt University Night on October 13 and Belmont University Night on October 20. One songwriter from each school will earn a spot in the October 27 finale, where the three finalists will perform for the chance to win a Taylor GS Mini guitar courtesy of Taylor Guitars.

Following each showcase, fans will have a say in who moves forward by voting through The Listening Room’s Instagram account, @listeningroomcafe.

Tickets are just $5 per show, making the series an easy way to check out some of Nashville’s emerging songwriting talent in an intimate setting.

OFF CAMPUS SONGWRITER SERIES

Oct. 6 – MTSU Night: Tickets

Oct. 13 – Vandy Night: Tickets

Oct. 20 – Belmont Night: Tickets

Oct. 27 – The Finale: Tickets

“Supporting songwriters is what The Listening Room is all about,” says Chris Blair, founder and owner of The Listening Room. “We are excited to partner with local universities to showcase the incredible talent that continues to develop in Nashville.”

The Off Campus Songwriter Series kicks off October 6 at The Listening Room in Nashville. With three of Nashville’s major universities represented, it’s a chance to hear the songwriters who could be part of Music City’s future.