REVIEW: Young Washington Delivers a Powerful and Timely Portrait at Fisher Center Premiere

The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University was transformed into a scene straight out of the 18th century Thursday night as Angel Studios premiered its highly anticipated new film, Young Washington. From horse-drawn carriage rides circling the venue to guests dressed in period attire, the evening felt like a journey back in time and was definitely not your typical movie premiere.

The event was one of the most impressive film premieres Nashville has hosted in recent memory. Angel Studios rolled out the red carpet in style, treating guests to entertaining dancers and an elegant dinner before the screening and an after-party that kept the celebration going well into the evening. The attention to detail throughout the night reflected the same level of care and craftsmanship found in the film itself.

The Fisher Center continues to establish itself as one of Nashville.com’s favorite venues. Since opening, the state-of-the-art facility has become a premier destination for major theatrical productions, concerts, and special events. Thursday night’s premiere once again showcased the venue’s ability to host world-class experiences.

Following the screening, attendees were treated to an engaging Q&A session featuring stars William Franklyn-Miller and Mia Rodgers, director Jon Erwin, and one of Angel Studios’ founders. The discussion offered fascinating insight into the filmmaking process and the team’s dedication to bringing this chapter of American history to life with authenticity and heart.

As for the film itself, Young Washington earns a resounding five-star rating.

Director Jon Erwin has crafted a sweeping and inspiring look at the formative years of George Washington before he became the father of a nation. Rather than focusing solely on the legendary figure history remembers, the film explores the young man whose experiences, failures, victories, and character would eventually shape the future of the United States.

Visually, the film is stunning. The scenery is breathtaking, with expansive landscapes and beautifully recreated colonial settings that immerse viewers in the period. The production design and costumes are meticulously detailed, helping transport audiences directly into 18th-century America.

History buffs will appreciate the film’s commitment to historical accuracy. The story respects the historical record while still delivering compelling drama and plenty of excitement. Battle sequences are intense and well-executed, giving the film an action-packed energy that keeps audiences engaged from beginning to end.

The casting is equally impressive. William Franklyn-Miller delivers a standout performance as the young Washington, capturing both the vulnerability and determination of a future leader. Mia Rodgers and the supporting cast bring depth and authenticity to their roles, creating characters that feel genuine rather than simply historical figures on a page.

What makes Young Washington especially timely is its arrival as America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. The film serves as a reminder of the values, sacrifices, and perseverance that helped shape the nation during its earliest days. It is both entertaining and thought-provoking, offering audiences a fresh perspective on one of the most important figures in American history.

Angel Studios deserves significant credit for bringing this story to the screen and for hosting a premiere worthy of the film’s scope and importance. The film is also very family friendly. Angel Studios was able to pull off very realistic battles scenes without excessive blood and gore.

For those looking for a movie that combines history, action, outstanding performances, and stunning cinematography, Young Washington is a must-see. It is a fitting tribute to America’s beginnings and one of the year’s most memorable films. (watch trailer above)

–Jerry Holthouse

Rating: ★★★★★ (5/5 Stars)

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