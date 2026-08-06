Koe Wetzel And Ella Langley Reunite On New Duet “Jaded”

After a week of fan speculation sparked by a mysterious Nashville billboard, cryptic social media posts and a voicemail campaign, Koe Wetzel has officially announced his next single.

“Jaded,” featuring Ella Langley, arrives Friday, August 7, marking the pair’s first collaboration since their Gold-certified duet “That’s Why We Fight.”

Co-written by Koe Wetzel, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt and ERNEST, the emotionally charged duet explores the lingering effects of heartbreak through a conversation between two former lovers, anchored by the haunting question, “How’d you get so jaded?”

Wetzel’s signature no-frills songwriting pairs seamlessly with Langley’s powerhouse vocals, creating a duet that feels both vulnerable and authentic.

“Ella’s been one of my favorite people to write and sing with for a long time,” Wetzel said. “We recorded ‘That’s Why We Fight’ early on in both of our careers, and getting back in a room together was something we talked about every time we saw each other. When she sings, you believe it, and I’m excited we could get this one out there to the fans.”

Langley echoed the excitement.

“Koe and I have known each other and been friends for a long time,” she said. “He was one of the first artists I ever got to collaborate with and one of the first I went out on the road with back in 2022. Getting to write and record another song together is special.”

The collaboration comes during another breakout year for Langley, who continues to rack up chart success and major award recognition while establishing herself as one of country music’s fastest-rising stars.

For Wetzel, “Jaded” builds on the momentum of his acclaimed album The Night Champion, a project that has further cemented his reputation as one of the genre’s most fearless and genre-defying artists. Following the album’s release, Wetzel surprised fans with five additional tracks recorded during the same sessions.

He’s also currently on the road for The Night Champion World Tour, bringing his high-energy live show to audiences across the United States, Canada and Australia. The tour features support on select dates from Shane Smith & The Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen, Bayker Blankenship, Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke.

Wetzel’s rise has been one of country music’s most unique success stories. The Texas native built a devoted fan base through relentless touring and a genre-blending sound that fuses outlaw country, Southern rock and grunge influences. His breakthrough hit “High Road” became his first Country radio No. 1 and has since been certified 4x Platinum, while his catalog has surpassed 6.6 billion global streams and earned 15 RIAA certifications.

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