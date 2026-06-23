Lauren Watkins Announces First Nashville Headlining Show at Exit/In

After spending the past year taking her traditional country sound to audiences across the country, Nashville native Lauren Watkins is coming home for a milestone performance.

The Big Loud Records and Songs & Daughters artist has announced her first-ever hometown headlining show, set for October 8 at Nashville’s legendary Exit/In. Tickets go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m. CT through her official website.

For Watkins, the show represents a full-circle moment in a career that continues to gain momentum. The singer-songwriter has spent the past year introducing fans to her blend of old-school country grit and emotionally honest songwriting while sharing stages with some of the genre’s biggest names.

Following recent dates with Dylan Scott and upcoming appearances alongside Luke Bryan, Watkins will step into the spotlight for a headline performance in her hometown, giving Nashville fans a chance to experience the artist’s rapidly growing catalog in an intimate setting.

The announcement comes alongside news of new music. Watkins will release her latest single, “Convenient,” on June 26. Written with Will Bundy, Emily Landis and Mark Trussell, the song continues a productive stretch of releases that began earlier this year with “Heartbreakaholic.”

The new music follows Watkins’ 2025 album In A Perfect World, a 10-track project that further established her as one of country music’s rising voices. Her ability to combine classic country influences with modern storytelling has earned praise throughout the industry, with many pointing to her authenticity and lyrical depth as defining characteristics of her artistry.

Watkins’ breakout year has included several major career milestones. In addition to making her Grand Ole Opry debut, she also appeared on NBC’s TODAY and performed at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, she has toured with artists including Zach Top, Riley Green and Lainey Wilson, steadily building a devoted fanbase.

With new music arriving this week and her first hometown headline show on the horizon, 2026 is shaping up to be another significant chapter in the rising singer-songwriter’s career.

Lauren Watkins

October 8, 2026

Exit/In

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!