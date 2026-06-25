Ghost Hounds Return With New Single “Sinner’s Prayer”

Nashville – Country-rock band Ghost Hounds announced the forthcoming release of their new album Justified, release via Maple House Records.

Justified is a masterclass in soul-searching lyrics that tell tales of betrayal and revenge, despair and hope, and a soundtrack of timeless rock, vibrant soul, and rootsy country, which are set to continue the rapid rise of one of the most dynamic roots-rock bands in America today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today, Ghost Hounds released new single “Sinner’s Prayer,” a brooding roots-rock track with gorgeous fiddle and blistering guitars, which features SAVNT’s signature soulful vocals, which share an epic tale of sin and redemption. The track was premiered by Cowboys & Indians Magazine who spoke exclusively to vocalist SAVNT.

Justified is a masterclass in soul-searching lyrics that tell tales of betrayal and revenge, despair and hope, and a soundtrack of timeless rock, vibrant soul, and rootsy country, which are set to continue the rapid rise of one of the most dynamic roots-rock bands in America today.

Bluegrass Situation / Good Country also debuted a special live performance from Ghost Hounds, featuring the band performing their new single, “Sinner’s Prayer,” at Sagebrush during SXSW. The publication additionally released a special Black Music Month essay written by SAVNT, reflecting on the profound influence of Tracy Chapman and Charley Pride on his life and artistry.

Ghost Hounds feature charismatic frontman SAVNT, a soulful singer who cites Sam Cooke, Prince, and Lenny Kravitz as his chief influences, but who also grew up listening to Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, and Brooks & Dunn. He went from performing at house gigs to stadiums when Ghost Hounds asked him to join them on tour dates opening for The Rolling Stones. The powerful way he approaches a song makes him the perfect voice to bring the songwriting of Ghost Hounds founder, producer, and guitarist Thomas Tull to vivid life. Ghost Hounds also feature guitarist Tyler Chiarelli, Nashville fiddle star Kristin Weber, keyboardist Joe Munroe, bassist Bennett Miller, and drummer Sydney Driver.

“The way Thomas writes, he knows what the guy in his song had for breakfast that morning. He’s really building a character,” SAVNT says.

The album features previously released single and Tull-penned title track “Justified,” a soulful song that American Songwriter proclaimed as being, “lyrical genius” and “about someone fighting an inner battle.” Other highlights include the deeply soulful country-rock of “Chasing Yesterday.” The atmospheric storytelling and conflagrant guitar of “Something Wicked.” The modern western meets rock of “Here No More.” The catchy contemporary country influenced and thoughtful track “War Inside,” as well as “Pale Horse,” with stomping drums and blistering guitars that are all gas and no brakes. The album also boasts unique covers of classics, including, The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” Freddie King’s “Going Down” and gospel masterpiece, “Amazing Grace,” which Ghost Hounds make wholly their own.

Major milestones for Ghost Hounds include performing at The Grand Ole Opry, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and a breakout AmericanaFest week with a headline slot at the National Museum of African American Music, where SAVNT was honored with a special exhibit spotlighting his artistry and cultural impact. Known for their explosive live performances, in addition to touring with The Rolling Stones, the band has also opened for ZZ Top, Bob Seger, and Garth Brooks, while their breakout single “Last Train to Nowhere” was featured in the series Special Ops: Lioness, further cementing their reputation for playing country-rock on their own terms.

Ghost Hounds are building on the foundation they created with their 2019 debut Roses Are Black. The albums A Little Calamity, You Broke Me, and First Last Time— which featured the streaming hit “Last Train to Nowhere,” as well as 2025’s Almost Home, which featured guest appearances by Lainey Wilson and Patty Griffin, all which helped propelled Ghost Hounds towards their most realized and accomplished release to date.

“We are so proud of Justified. We were able to draw from so many of our influences and put forth a record that we feel really sounds like a culmination of all the parts becoming the whole,” lead guitarist Tyler Chiarelli says. “At the center of that is SAVNT. His vocals were able to traverse so much ground, and it was so amazing to witness him find new dimensions of his voice in the process. From blues to country to rock, he brought all of the songs to life.”

As demonstrated on Justified, Ghost Hounds are a band driven by sharp songwriting instinct and deep musical chemistry, each with the same goal: to forge a genuine connection with people through their albums and their live concerts — genre be damned.

“We don’t really care about rules or genres.”

“When we write, record, or perform, the songs could be country, Americana, soul, or blues-rock,” SAVNT says. “It’s all of our influences, mixed together. And there’s nothing better than that.”



Justified Tracklist

Something Wicked

Sinner’s Prayer

Gimme Shelter

Justified

War Inside

Pale Horse

Going Down

Chasing Yesterday

Here No More

After You

Amazing Grace

Connect with Ghost Hounds

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook | X | Spotify

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!