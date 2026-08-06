Ashley Cooke Announces ‘Cities That Made Me’ Acoustic Tour

As she prepares to release her self-titled sophomore album, Ashley Cooke is taking fans on a deeply personal journey with the announcement of her “Cities That Made Me Tour,” a week-long series of intimate acoustic performances presented by Surfside.

The special run will celebrate the release of ashley cooke, arriving August 14, with stripped-down performances, fan meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise in the cities that helped shape Cooke’s life and career.

The tour kicks off on album release day in Nashville, where Cooke will revisit some of her favorite local spots before hitting the road for a unique trip through her past.

“This album was built on the memories and moments that shaped me into who I am, and I couldn’t think of a better way to spend release week than taking a trip down memory lane with you,” Cooke shared on social media. “Each of these cities have impacted my life growing up in different eras and are truly the fabric of my tapestry so far—I want you guys to become part of it.“

From Nashville, the tour heads to Milwaukee, where Cooke was born, before stopping in Pleasanton and Studio City, California, communities that were part of her childhood. The journey continues through Sarasota and Parkland, Florida, where she later lived, before concluding in West Lafayette, Indiana, where her parents first met.

The acoustic performances mirror the deeply personal themes explored throughout ashley cooke, a 15-song collection that finds the rising country star reflecting on love, heartbreak, self-discovery and personal growth with honesty and vulnerability.

Fans have already gotten a preview of the album with the releases of “famous to frances” and “johnny ‘n june,” both produced by legendary hitmaker Dann Huff. The project also includes her current country radio single “baby blues,”which topped SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown, along with previously released fan favorites “the hell you are,” “high school sweetheart” and “xs.”

The album features songwriting collaborations with some of Nashville’s most respected writers, including Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey and JP Saxe, showcasing another step forward for one of country music’s fastest-rising stars.

Following the acoustic release-week run, Cooke will launch her Baby Blues World Tour on September 17 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 28-date headline trek will take her across the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping with what promises to be a career milestone—a headlining performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Fans can RSVP now for the Cities That Made Me Tour and pre-save ashley cooke ahead of its August 14 release.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!