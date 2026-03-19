REVIEW: “Country Roads USA” Delivers a Powerful Journey Through Country Music History

There’s something special about an “industry-only” opening night in Nashville—you can feel it the moment you walk in the door. That buzz was alive and well at the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom as Country Roads USA, a new live theatrical residency made its debut, and opens to the public tonight!

Created by Dean Sams—one of the founding members of the multi-platinum band Lonestar—the show feels like a true labor of love. You could sense that passion in every detail, and it didn’t go unnoticed that his Lonestar bandmates, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Drew Womack were in attendance to support him on this big night.

Before the curtain even rose, the evening got off to a strong start. The dinner was excellent—thoughtfully prepared and genuinely delicious—and the wait staff was top notch, attentive without ever being intrusive. It set the tone for what would become a first-class experience from start to finish. We had the pleasure of sitting with TV and radio host Eric Dahl and his lovely wife, which only added to the sense that this was a true Nashville moment—great conversation, and a shared appreciation for guitars, music and what was unfolding on stage.

As for the show itself, Country Roads USA is exactly what Nashville has been needing. From the hills of Appalachia to Texas dance halls, from Bakersfield honky tonks to the bright lights of the Grand Ole Opry, the production traces the musical highways that converged right here to shape one of America’s most enduring genres. Along the way, the audience is treated to the music of legends like Hank Williams Sr., Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and George Strait—and it’s done with both reverence and energy.

The show unfolds as a chronological journey. Sams clearly went the extra mile, working with the best studio musicians in the business to create the sound track blending seamlessly from country music’s early days to the 2000’s. The 11-person cast was loaded with singing and dancing talent. They all have impressive resumes but I wouldn’t be surprised if several stars are born from this production.

Visually, the production is just as impressive. Costume designer Renee Layher nails each era with stunning accuracy, while choreographer Laurin Floyd Turner brings movement and life to the stage in a way that keeps the entire show engaging from start to finish. It’s polished, immersive, and never feels forced.

And then there’s the room itself. The CabaRay isn’t just a venue—it’s an experience. The walls are lined with vintage black-and-white photos celebrating the producers and musicians who built Music City, and the custom banquettes honoring legends like Chet Atkins, Owen Bradley, Shelby Singleton, Fred Foster, Jerry Kennedy and Billy Sherrill serve as a reminder that you’re surrounded by history before the first note is even played.

By the time the final curtain fell, it was clear that Country Roads USA is more than just another show in a city full of live music—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the roots of country music and the legends who built it. From a personal perspective, it was one of those nights that reminds you why Nashville is still the heartbeat of this genre.

If opening night is any indication, this show is going to resonate with both locals and visitors alike—and deservedly so. We truly enjoyed it!

–Jerry Holthouse