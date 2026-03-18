LISTEN: Chandler Walters Drops “Break Your Heart”

GRAMMY®-nominated rising artist Chandler Walters is back with new music, releasing his latest track “Break Your Heart” today. Leaning further into his traditional country roots, Walters delivers a song packed with the kind of raw, live-show energy that’s quickly becoming his calling card—building on the momentum of recent releases like “Come On Whiskey.”

Co-written with Rhett Akins, Jacob Durrett and ERNEST, the track pulls inspiration from early 2000s country and the influence of Toby Keith. The result is a nostalgic yet fresh take on classic country storytelling.

“Break Your Heart” finds Walters at an emotional crossroads, balancing temptation with self-awareness. Backed by traditional instrumentation, he delivers a cautionary tale to a would-be lover, owning up to his flaws before things go too far. The song’s honest lyrics and laid-back groove showcase both his vocal grit and storytelling instincts.

Out on the road, the Big Loud label artist continues to gain traction, currently supporting ERNEST on the Live From The South Tour through April. He’ll stay busy throughout the year, joining Tracy Lawrence on the No Alibis Tour and Bailey Zimmermanon the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, along with festival appearances at Tortuga Music Festival, Rock The South and Windy City Smokeout.

With “Break Your Heart,” Walters continues to carve out his lane, blending classic country influence with a modern edge—one song at a time.