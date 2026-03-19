Gabby Barrett Collects Some PLATINUM Hardware at CRS
L-R): GABBY BARRETT, CRIS LACY, CHAIR & PRESIDENT, WARNER RECORDS NASHVILLE Photo by KAYLA SCHOEN

Gabby Barrett Collects Some PLATINUM Hardware at CRS

Gabby Barrett made a strong impression at this year’s Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, (which is going strong right now) delivering a moment that celebrated both her chart-topping success and what’s ahead in her rapidly evolving career.

Taking the stage during the Warner Records Nashville luncheon, Barrett showcased her signature powerhouse vocals with a standout performance of “The Easy Part,” a track she co-wrote alongside HARDY, Zach Abend and Jon Nite. The performance highlighted her knack for emotional storytelling while reinforcing why she remains one of country music’s most compelling voices.

Adding to the excitement, Barrett also introduced a brand-new, unreleased song—one she noted had previously been on hold by Chris Stapleton—offering a glimpse into the next chapter of her artistry.

The moment became even more memorable when Barrett was surprised onstage with updated RIAA certifications for two of her biggest hits. Her three-week No. One “The Good Ones” has now reached 5x Platinum, while her breakout smash “I Hope” climbs to an impressive 9x Platinum, further cementing her place among the genre’s most impactful modern stars.

The milestone celebration follows the recent release of the “The Easy Part” music video, (watch above) which captures a raw, rain-soaked performance centered on resilience and emotion—continuing the momentum for what’s shaping up to be another major season for Barrett.

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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