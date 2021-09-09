Ray Stevens’ CabaRay Back To Business

Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens has reopened his West Nashville showroom, CabaRay last weekend. CabaRay closed its door in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. Over a year later, Stevens is ecstatic to return to the stage to resume live concerts at the entertainment venue.

“I’m really excited about the new show and finally reopening the showroom,” he says. “There’s nothing else like it in Nashville!”

Moving forward, concerts will be held at CabaRay every Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The 90-minute show features Stevens performing his classic hit songs that have fueled his storied career for more than 60 years.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 615-327-4630. CabaRay is located at 5724 River Road.

During CabaRay’s closure, Stevens kept himself plenty busy, releasing four all-new albums via Curb Records: Great Country Ballads, Melancholy Fescue (High Class Bluegrass), Slow Dance and Nouveau Retro (What’s Old Is New Again). All four compilations are available for purchase separately or together in a special-edition box set: Iconic Songs of the 20th Century (The Soundtrack of Our Lives).