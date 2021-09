Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Releases Performance Schedule

The countdown is officially on until Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival returns for its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 25 & 26 in Franklin, TN.

The 2021 lineup boasts performances by headliners Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, and Cage The Elephant, alongside Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Houndmouth, Jamestown Revival, Tank and the Bangas, Valerie June, JD McPherson, Better Than Ezra, Low Cut Connie, Robert Finley, Katie Pruitt, Morgan Wade, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Jimbo Mathus, Thee Sacred Souls, Anna Vaus, Blessing Offor, Natalie Madigan, Wax Owls, Myron Elkins, Emily West & The Whiskey Wolves of the West, JT Hodges, The Deltaz, and many more.

The 200-acre property, Pilgrimage also hosts over 35 artisanal vendors in the Makers Village and more than 50 food and beverage partners between the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park and Wicked Weed Brew Hall.

THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2021 PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL

*Please note that schedules for each stage is subject to change.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Midnight Sun Stage

1:20 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. – Katie Pruitt

2:50 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Houndmouth

4:30 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. – Valerie June

6:20 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

8:25 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – The Black Keys

Gold Record Road Stage

12:20 p.m. -1:20 p.m. – Robert Finley

1:50 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – Low Cut Connie

3:25 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. – Tanya Tucker

5:10 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. – Amos Lee

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Maren Morris

Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage

11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – JT Hodges

12:50 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Emily West & the Whiskey Wolves of the West

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Myron Elkins

3:15 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. – Natalie Madigan

4:30 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Jimbo Mathus

6:05 p.m. – 7:05 p.m. – Dylan LeBlanc

Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Tom Mason

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – The Farmer and Adele

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – School of Rock

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cousin Cajun Mike

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Little Texas Square Dancers

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Ralph’s World

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter

Mare Barn Theatre

11:30 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. – DRUMSinSYNC

12:00 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga

12:30 p.m. -12:55 p.m. – Michael Dardant

1:00 p.m. -1:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Toybox Theatre

2:00 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga

2:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriting Workshop

3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter

3:30 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – The Farmer and Adele

4:00 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. – DRUMSinSYNC

5:00 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

Americana Music Triangle Experience

11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. – Pilgrimage Producer’s Presser

11:50 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.- Sound Diplomacy Shain Shapiro Music Tourism

12:20 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Boo Ray

1:10 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Layla Tucker – Liepers Fork, TN

1:55 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – Rocky Top Revue – Franklin, TN

2:35 p.m. -3:10 p.m. – Valerie June – Jackson, TN

3:25 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – The Local Honeys – Somerset, KY

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Robert Finley – Bernice, LA

5:05 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Jake Leg Stompers

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Steve Byrne

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Midnight Sun Stage

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Harlem Gospel Travelers

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – JD McPherson

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Tank & The Bangas

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Black Pumas

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band

Gold Record Road Stage

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. – Larry Fleet

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Morgan Wade

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Jamestown Revival

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Khruangbin

5:15 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. – Cage The Elephant

Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – The Deltaz

11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Thee Sacred Souls

12:55 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – WAX OWLS

2:10 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – Anna Vaus

3:25 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. – Blessing Offor

4:55 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. – Hailey Whitters

Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Lucas Carpenter

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Michael Dardant

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Nashville Shakespeare Festival (for kids!)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Little Texas Square Dancers

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Ralph’s World

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Happy Not My Birthday Party

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – School of Rock

Mare Barn Theatre

10:30 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga

11:30 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriter Workshop

12:00 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

12:30 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. – DRUMSinSYNC

1:00 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – ToyBox Theatre

2:00 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga

2:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriter Workshop

3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter

3:30 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Toybox Theatre

4:00 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. – Happy Not My Birthday Party

4:30 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. – Cousin Cajun Mike

Americana Music Triangle Experience

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Sunday Service

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – 13th United States Colored Troops Company A

12:25 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Manuel Cuevas Nashville’s Music Clothier

1:05 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – People On The Porch – Franklin, TN

2:00 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. – Rocky Top Revue – Franklin, TN

2:55 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Lilly Hiatt – Franklin, TN

3:55 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Butch Walker – Cartersville, GA

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Hogslop String Band – Nashville, TN

6:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Steve Byrne

THE SHUTTLE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2021 PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL

– Brentwood ($35): Four Points by Sheraton – 760 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN

– Franklin ($23): Baymont by Wyndham – 4206 Franklin Commons Ct, Franklin, TN

– Cool Springs ($23): Franklin Marriott Cool Springs – The bus will stop near the loading zone in front of Cool Springs Conference Center – 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN (11 a.m. CT) and then TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs – 7153 S Springs Dr, Franklin, TN (11:15 a.m. CT)

– Nashville ($35): Outside Soccer Field Parking Lot – Granny White Pike & Morrow Ave, Nashville, TN

– North Nashville ($35): In front of the 312 Pizza Company – 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN